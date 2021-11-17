Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $3.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.69% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Charles and Colvard manufacture, market and distribute moissanite jewels for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. Moissanite, also known by its chemical name, silicon carbide, is a rare, naturally occurring mineral found primarily in meteorites. The Company is the sole manufacturer of scientifically-made moissanite jewels. Their strategy is to create a unique brand image which positions moissanite as a jewel in its own right, distinct from all other jewels based on its fire, brilliance, luster, durability and rarity. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CTHR. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.

NASDAQ:CTHR traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.25. The stock had a trading volume of 192,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,606. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.85 million, a PE ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.15. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $3.66.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a net margin of 30.69% and a return on equity of 24.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Charles & Colvard, Ltd. news, Director Ollin B. Sykes purchased 41,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.07 per share, for a total transaction of $126,938.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 4.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 3,992 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 4.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 231,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 9,991 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 51.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 51,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 17,416 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.13% of the company’s stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile

Charles & Colvard Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. It operates through the following business segments: Online Channels and Traditional. The Online Channels segment refers to the e-commerce outlets, including charlesandcolvard.com, third-party online marketplaces, drop-ship, other pure-play, and e-commerce outlets.

