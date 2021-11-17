Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 2,175 Shares of Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) by 1.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 219,249 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Meta Financial Group were worth $11,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 57,198 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 6,281 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $304,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $178,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,079,713 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $105,296,000 after purchasing an additional 33,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,699,000. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael Robert Kramer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total transaction of $119,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anthony M. Sharett sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.69, for a total transaction of $30,445.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CASH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Meta Financial Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meta Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.50.

Shares of Meta Financial Group stock opened at $64.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.92. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.32 and a 52-week high of $65.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.60.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.31). Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 25.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.56%.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services & Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

