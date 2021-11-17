Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $11.27 Million Stock Position in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,765 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,857 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.97% of AMERISAFE worth $11,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 13.2% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 14,604 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AMERISAFE during the second quarter worth about $81,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 3.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 8.5% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AMERISAFE during the second quarter worth about $526,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Philip A. Garcia acquired 2,228 shares of AMERISAFE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.44 per share, with a total value of $125,748.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMSF opened at $55.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.42 and a 200-day moving average of $59.27. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.35. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a one year low of $53.50 and a one year high of $67.10.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $73.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. AMERISAFE’s payout ratio is 24.79%.

Separately, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of AMERISAFE from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

AMERISAFE Company Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc is a holding company, which engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers. It focuses on the businesses in construction, Marine, oil and gas, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. The company was founded by Millard E.

