Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 3,731 Shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 193,647 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,731 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Ichor were worth $10,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICHR. Factorial Partners LLC grew its position in Ichor by 3,968.6% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 650,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,100,000 after acquiring an additional 634,980 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ichor by 160.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 494,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,621,000 after acquiring an additional 304,930 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Ichor in the second quarter worth about $14,078,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Ichor in the second quarter worth about $11,642,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ichor by 9.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,288,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,113,000 after acquiring an additional 189,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ICHR. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Ichor from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Ichor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ichor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.83.

In related news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $431,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ICHR opened at $49.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 3.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.29. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $27.36 and a 52-week high of $63.42.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. Ichor had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 6.50%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Ichor Profile

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

