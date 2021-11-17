Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stake in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) by 6.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 147,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,384 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in GDS were worth $11,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aspex Management HK Ltd lifted its stake in GDS by 61.4% in the second quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 5,329,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027,265 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in GDS by 10.0% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,895,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,948,000 after acquiring an additional 443,469 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in GDS by 25.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,319,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,021,000 after acquiring an additional 865,823 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in GDS by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,868,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,671,000 after acquiring an additional 138,440 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its stake in GDS by 5.5% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,185,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,574,000 after acquiring an additional 113,680 shares during the period. 57.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of GDS from $110.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of GDS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of GDS from $111.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of GDS from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

GDS opened at $59.98 on Wednesday. GDS Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $49.16 and a 52-week high of $116.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.98 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.46.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06). GDS had a negative net margin of 16.28% and a negative return on equity of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GDS Profile

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

