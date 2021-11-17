Charles Schwab Trust Co Boosts Stock Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH)

Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH) by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 160,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,526 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PXH opened at $22.59 on Wednesday. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $19.56 and a 52-week high of $24.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.97.

