Charles Schwab Trust Co Buys 130 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 769 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 26 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 27 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.48% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com stock opened at $3,566.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3,394.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,392.10. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,881.00 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 69.26, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.11.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,130.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $3,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,137.12.
In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total transaction of $1,580,254.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,485,591.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total transaction of $166,085,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,512 shares of company stock valued at $282,644,755 over the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Amazon.com Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.
