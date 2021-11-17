Charles Schwab Trust Co Buys 130 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 769 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 26 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 27 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,566.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3,394.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,392.10. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,881.00 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 69.26, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $12.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 41.78 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,130.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $3,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,137.12.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total transaction of $1,580,254.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,485,591.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total transaction of $166,085,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,512 shares of company stock valued at $282,644,755 over the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

