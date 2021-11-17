Charles Schwab Trust Co Has $795,000 Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,369 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 55.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,400,512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,286,301,000 after purchasing an additional 9,809,050 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $291,690,000. Amundi bought a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,455,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,490,010 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,051,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 95.2% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,747,441 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $312,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,696 shares during the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $92.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.30. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $65.18 and a 1-year high of $96.57. The company has a market cap of $121.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.81.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.97%.

CVS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on CVS Health from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho raised their target price on CVS Health from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on CVS Health from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist increased their price target on CVS Health from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.11.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,534,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $10,342,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 222,411 shares of company stock valued at $20,387,951 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

