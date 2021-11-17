Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Canaccord Genuity

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) was upgraded by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

CSH.UN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$14.50 price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.25 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.09.

TSE:CSH.UN opened at C$12.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 386.54. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 12 month low of C$10.45 and a 12 month high of C$13.76. The company has a market cap of C$2.77 billion and a PE ratio of -633.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.80.

In other news, Director Virginia Ann Davis bought 2,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$12.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,024.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,260 shares in the company, valued at C$132,354.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Company Profile

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

