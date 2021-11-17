Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Trust Co

Charles Schwab Trust Co cut its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,525 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 10,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 196.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $1,725,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 17,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.02, for a total value of $1,972,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 260,401 shares of company stock worth $29,709,366 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Chevron from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. HSBC lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. DZ Bank lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Societe Generale started coverage on Chevron in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.42.

NYSE CVX opened at $115.48 on Wednesday. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.06 and a fifty-two week high of $118.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $222.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.30.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 103.47%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

