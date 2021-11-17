Children’s Place (PLCE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 18th. Analysts expect Children’s Place to post earnings of $4.12 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $413.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.55 million. Children’s Place had a return on equity of 91.35% and a net margin of 5.17%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.48) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Children’s Place to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PLCE stock opened at $108.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.05. Children’s Place has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $108.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.24.

In other Children’s Place news, CEO Jane T. Elfers sold 34,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $3,404,018.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Children’s Place stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) by 21.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 216,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,552 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.47% of Children’s Place worth $20,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several research firms have weighed in on PLCE. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Children’s Place from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on Children’s Place from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, August 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.11.

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

