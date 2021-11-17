China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decrease of 91.6% from the October 14th total of 40,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 269,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of China Construction Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of China Construction Bank stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $13.47. 134,390 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,384. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.95 and its 200-day moving average is $14.70. China Construction Bank has a one year low of $12.98 and a one year high of $17.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $168.38 billion, a PE ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.46.

China Construction Bank (OTCMKTS:CICHY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 27th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter. China Construction Bank had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $28.51 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that China Construction Bank will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About China Construction Bank

China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Business, and Others segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as foreign currency, all in one accounts, RMB, corporate term and notification, and corporate demand deposits, as well corporate deposits by agreement.

