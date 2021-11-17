China Infrastructure Construction Corp. (OTCMKTS:CHNC) Short Interest Update

China Infrastructure Construction Corp. (OTCMKTS:CHNC) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.0% from the October 14th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,965,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of China Infrastructure Construction stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.00. 5,871,797 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,578,078. China Infrastructure Construction has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.01.

About China Infrastructure Construction

China Infrastructure Construction Corp. is engaged in the manufacture of cement. It produces ready-mixed concrete for developers and the construction industry. The company was founded on February 28, 2003 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

