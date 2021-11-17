China XD Plastics (NASDAQ:CXDC) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

China XD Plastics Company Limited (NASDAQ:CXDC) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.09. China XD Plastics shares last traded at $0.09, with a volume of 39,589 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $6.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.39.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in China XD Plastics stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in China XD Plastics Company Limited (NASDAQ:CXDC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 60,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of China XD Plastics as of its most recent SEC filing. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China XD Plastics Co, Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture and of modified plastics primarily for automotive applications in China. It offers special engineering plastic, biodegradable plastic, general plastic, engineering plastic products. Its products are used in the production of exterior and interior trim and functional components of automobiles.

