Chinasoft International Limited (OTCMKTS:CFTLF) Short Interest Update

Chinasoft International Limited (OTCMKTS:CFTLF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,047,900 shares, a drop of 50.8% from the October 14th total of 2,130,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 524.0 days.

Chinasoft International stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.88. 2,037 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,805. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.60. Chinasoft International has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $3.40.

Get Chinasoft International alerts:

About Chinasoft International

Chinasoft International Ltd. is an investment holding company, engages in the development and provision of information technology solutions services, IT outsourcing services and training services. It operates through Technical Professional Services (TPG) and Internet Information Technology (IT) Services (IIG) segments.

See Also: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Chinasoft International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chinasoft International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.