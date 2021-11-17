Chinasoft International Limited (OTCMKTS:CFTLF) Short Interest Update

Chinasoft International Limited (OTCMKTS:CFTLF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,047,900 shares, a drop of 50.8% from the October 14th total of 2,130,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 524.0 days.
Chinasoft International stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.88. 2,037 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,805. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.60. Chinasoft International has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $3.40.
About Chinasoft International
