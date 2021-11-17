Christian Dior (OTCMKTS:CHDRY) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $189.98

Christian Dior SE (OTCMKTS:CHDRY) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $189.98 and traded as high as $206.92. Christian Dior shares last traded at $202.98, with a volume of 22 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $189.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.12.

About Christian Dior (OTCMKTS:CHDRY)

Christian Dior SE is a holding company, which engages in the design and sale of fashion accessories and beauty products. It operates through following business groups: Christian Dior Couture, Wines & Spirits, Fashion & Leather Goods, Perfumes & Cosmetics, Watches & Jewelry, The Selective Retailing, and Other Activities.

