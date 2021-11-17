CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a drop of 66.5% from the October 14th total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CHS stock. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Shares of CHSCM stock opened at $27.76 on Wednesday. CHS has a twelve month low of $26.50 and a twelve month high of $28.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were given a $0.4219 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th.

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

