CIBC Increases Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Price Target to C$11.00

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) had its target price increased by stock analysts at CIBC from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on EQX. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Equinox Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. TheStreet raised Equinox Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Desjardins decreased their target price on Equinox Gold from C$12.75 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Equinox Gold from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinox Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.18.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EQX opened at $8.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.67. Equinox Gold has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $11.24.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). Equinox Gold had a net margin of 48.26% and a return on equity of 2.10%. On average, analysts anticipate that Equinox Gold will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Equinox Gold by 20.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 33,119,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,646,909 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Equinox Gold by 30.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,387,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724,187 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in Equinox Gold by 0.3% during the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 4,495,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,243,000 after purchasing an additional 11,557 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Equinox Gold by 15.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,422,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,185,000 after purchasing an additional 605,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Equinox Gold by 95.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,088,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510,331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.95% of the company’s stock.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

