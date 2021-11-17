CIBC Increases Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) Price Target to C$44.00

Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at CIBC from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on PRRWF. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$44.00 to C$44.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$43.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$43.00 to C$45.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Park Lawn presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

PRRWF opened at $32.23 on Monday. Park Lawn has a 1-year low of $21.30 and a 1-year high of $32.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.07.

Park Lawn Corp. provides goods and services associated with the disposition and memorialization of human remains. Its products and services are sold on a pre-planned basis or at the time of a death. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

