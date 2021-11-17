CIBC Raises Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) Price Target to C$45.50

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at CIBC from C$43.00 to C$45.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.98% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PLC. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$37.50 to C$46.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$45.00.

PLC opened at C$41.00 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$36.93. Park Lawn has a 52-week low of C$27.15 and a 52-week high of C$41.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.80. The company has a market cap of C$1.39 billion and a PE ratio of 38.75.

In other Park Lawn news, Senior Officer William Clark Harlow sold 1,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.78, for a total transaction of C$44,953.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$172,334.57.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral, cremation, and cemetery services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 123 cemeteries, 40 crematoriums, and 116 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

