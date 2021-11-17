Citadel Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Cartesian Growth Co. (NASDAQ:GLBL)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cartesian Growth Co. (NASDAQ:GLBL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 875,955 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,470,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth in the second quarter valued at $97,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC bought a new position in Cartesian Growth during the second quarter worth $97,000. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cartesian Growth during the second quarter worth $97,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Cartesian Growth during the second quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in Cartesian Growth during the second quarter worth $102,000. 36.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLBL stock opened at $9.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.82. Cartesian Growth Co. has a one year low of $9.59 and a one year high of $10.00.

Cartesian Growth Corporation, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

