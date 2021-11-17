Citadel Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 907,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,878,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.26% of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the 2nd quarter valued at about $244,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the 2nd quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the 2nd quarter valued at about $340,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LGAC opened at $9.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.75. Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $10.33.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

