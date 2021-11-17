Citigroup Cuts SEA (NYSE:SE) Price Target to $416.00

SEA (NYSE:SE) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $424.00 to $416.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.09% from the stock’s previous close.

SE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America downgraded SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $385.00 in a report on Tuesday. DZ Bank started coverage on SEA in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on SEA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.08.

Shares of NYSE:SE opened at $329.91 on Wednesday. SEA has a 1 year low of $165.00 and a 1 year high of $372.70. The company has a market cap of $177.99 billion, a PE ratio of -92.15 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $338.51 and its 200 day moving average is $299.65.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.17). SEA had a negative net margin of 26.46% and a negative return on equity of 64.29%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.87) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that SEA will post -3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SE. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in SEA by 78.7% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,195,619 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,612,147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609,897 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in SEA by 520.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,345,583 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $918,698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806,772 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in SEA by 64.0% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,030,971 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,240,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742,732 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in SEA in the third quarter worth about $639,249,000. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its stake in SEA by 201.1% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,192,614 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $327,493,000 after purchasing an additional 796,591 shares during the last quarter. 49.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

