Citizens Bancshares Co. (OTCMKTS:CZBS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Citizens Bancshares Co. (OTCMKTS:CZBS) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the October 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
CZBS remained flat at $$10.90 during trading on Wednesday. 9 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,570. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.71. Citizens Bancshares has a twelve month low of $8.62 and a twelve month high of $15.95.
Citizens Bancshares Company Profile
