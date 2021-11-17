Citizens Bancshares Co. (OTCMKTS:CZBS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Citizens Bancshares Co. (OTCMKTS:CZBS) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the October 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

CZBS remained flat at $$10.90 during trading on Wednesday. 9 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,570. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.71. Citizens Bancshares has a twelve month low of $8.62 and a twelve month high of $15.95.

Citizens Bancshares Company Profile

Citizens Bancshares Corp. is a bank holding company of Citizens Trust Bank, which engages in the provision of full range of commercial and personal banking products and financial solutions. It services includes personal banking, business banking, mobile banking, and online services such as bills payment, check reorder, and rates information.

