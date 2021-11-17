Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) versus South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) Critical Contrast

Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) and South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Dividends

Citizens pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. South Plains Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Citizens pays out 67.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. South Plains Financial pays out 11.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Citizens has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and South Plains Financial has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

14.3% of Citizens shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.3% of South Plains Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.5% of Citizens shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 27.3% of South Plains Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Citizens and South Plains Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Citizens 0 0 0 0 N/A South Plains Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Citizens and South Plains Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citizens 15.42% 7.14% 0.56% South Plains Financial 25.49% 15.61% 1.62%

Risk & Volatility

Citizens has a beta of -0.01, indicating that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, South Plains Financial has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Citizens and South Plains Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citizens $51.02 million 2.02 $6.93 million $1.42 13.00 South Plains Financial $239.83 million 1.96 $45.35 million $3.25 8.14

South Plains Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Citizens. South Plains Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Citizens, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

South Plains Financial beats Citizens on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Citizens

Citizens Holding Co. operates as a bank holding company, which provides commercial and personal banking services through the Citizens Bank of Philadelphia. Its activities include the accepting demand deposits, savings and time deposit accounts, making secured and unsecured loans, issuing letters of credit, originating mortgage loans, and providing personal and corporate trust services. The company was founded on February 16, 1982 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, MS.

About South Plains Financial

South Plains Financial, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services through its subsidiary, City Bank. The firm also offers insurance, investment, trust and mortgage services though its other non-bank subsidiaries. It operates through the Banking and Insurance business segments. The company was founded on October 28, 1992 and is headquartered in Lubbock, TX.

