Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $3.70

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.70 and last traded at $3.68, with a volume of 41093 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.64.

Several brokerages have commented on CCO. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $3.00 to $3.15 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities upgraded Clear Channel Outdoor to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Clear Channel Outdoor to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clear Channel Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.31.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.62.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Pacific Investment Management sold 61,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total transaction of $203,916.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO)

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc provides outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising segments. The Americas Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in the U.S. The International Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

