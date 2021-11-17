ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) Major Shareholder Edward D. Bagley Acquires 61,500 Shares

ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) major shareholder Edward D. Bagley acquired 61,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.30 per share, for a total transaction of $79,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ CLRO traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.37. 334,089 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,606. ClearOne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $4.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $25.73 million, a PE ratio of 27.01 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ClearOne by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,440 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 7,567 shares in the last quarter. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in ClearOne in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $851,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in ClearOne by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 502,760 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 34,100 shares in the last quarter. 5.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ClearOne, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications. Its products include professional audio conferencing, speakerphones, professional microphones, and video collaboration. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

