CloakCoin Price Down 22.6% Over Last 7 Days (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded 15.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 17th. Over the last week, CloakCoin has traded 22.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. CloakCoin has a market cap of $2.33 million and approximately $4,452.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CloakCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000684 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003199 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003634 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000677 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002760 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00019908 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00014639 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CloakCoin Coin Profile

CLOAK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,724,205 coins. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com . CloakCoin’s official message board is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

