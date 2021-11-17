CloudMD Software & Services (OTCMKTS:DOCRF) PT Lowered to C$3.00 at Canaccord Genuity

CloudMD Software & Services (OTCMKTS:DOCRF) had its price objective trimmed by Canaccord Genuity from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$4.00 price objective on shares of CloudMD Software & Services in a report on Monday, October 4th.

CloudMD Software & Services stock opened at $1.11 on Tuesday. CloudMD Software & Services has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $2.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.42.

CloudMD Software & Services, Inc operates as an investment company with interests in healthcare and rehabilitation services. It operates through Healthcare Industry segment. The company was founded on September 19, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

