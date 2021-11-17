Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) Announces $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.1341 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th.

Clough Global Equity Fund has increased its dividend payment by 2.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of Clough Global Equity Fund stock opened at $15.52 on Wednesday. Clough Global Equity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.09 and a fifty-two week high of $16.31.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLQ. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund by 104.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 249,927 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,659,000 after acquiring an additional 127,900 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund by 110.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 45,342 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 23,815 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,897 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares in the last quarter.

Clough Global Equity Fund Company Profile

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation.

