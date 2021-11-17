CMC Markets plc (LON:CMCX) to Issue GBX 3.50 Dividend

CMC Markets plc (LON:CMCX) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.05) per share on Monday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 25th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of CMC Markets stock opened at GBX 247.30 ($3.23) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 288.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 399.62. CMC Markets has a 12-month low of GBX 226.74 ($2.96) and a 12-month high of GBX 559 ($7.30). The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. The stock has a market cap of £720.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.16.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CMCX shares. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of CMC Markets in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of CMC Markets from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 410 ($5.36) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of CMC Markets from GBX 326 ($4.26) to GBX 463 ($6.05) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

In other CMC Markets news, insider David Fineberg purchased 102 shares of CMC Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 300 ($3.92) per share, for a total transaction of £306 ($399.79).

CMC Markets Company Profile

CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online retail financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, indices, foreign currencies, commodities, and treasuries through its trading platform.

