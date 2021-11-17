CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CMC Materials Inc. is a supplier of consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers and pipeline companies. CMC Materials Inc., formerly known as Cabot Microelectronics Corporation, is based in Aurora, IL. “

Get CMC Materials alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $149.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research raised CMC Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Mizuho boosted their price target on CMC Materials from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on CMC Materials from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on CMC Materials from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.88.

Shares of CCMP opened at $145.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.05 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $129.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.01. CMC Materials has a 1 year low of $119.19 and a 1 year high of $198.60.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.17). CMC Materials had a positive return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CMC Materials will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCMP. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

CMC Materials Company Profile

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CMC Materials (CCMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CMC Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.