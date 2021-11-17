CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Holdings Decreased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 33.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 109,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 55,660 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $2,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CNO. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CNO Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in CNO Financial Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,687,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,716,000 after purchasing an additional 81,643 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in CNO Financial Group by 111.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,261,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,173 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in CNO Financial Group by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 20,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 7,508 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CNO Financial Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,205,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,098,000 after purchasing an additional 44,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CNO. Zacks Investment Research lowered CNO Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded CNO Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of CNO opened at $24.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.52. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.56 and a 52-week high of $27.89.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $968.30 million for the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is 16.10%.

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

