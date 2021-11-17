Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (LON:CCEP) Announces Dividend Increase – €1.40 Per Share

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (LON:CCEP) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of €1.40 ($1.65) per share on Monday, December 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This is a boost from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous dividend of $0.85. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON CCEP opened at GBX 48.75 ($0.64) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 48.52 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 49.53. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 12-month low of GBX 34.52 ($0.45) and a 12-month high of GBX 53.10 ($0.69). The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.53. The firm has a market cap of £222.28 million and a P/E ratio of 36.89.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

