Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Increases Dividend to $1.62 Per Share

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of 1.62 per share on Monday, December 6th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This is a boost from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has raised its dividend by 6.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
CCEP stock opened at $55.52 on Wednesday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 52 week low of $40.18 and a 52 week high of $63.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.72.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 18.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,959 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.
