Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Increases Dividend to $1.62 Per Share

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of 1.62 per share on Monday, December 6th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This is a boost from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has raised its dividend by 6.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

CCEP stock opened at $55.52 on Wednesday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 52 week low of $40.18 and a 52 week high of $63.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CCEP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Sunday, September 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.37.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 18.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,959 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

See Also: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.