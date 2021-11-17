Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decrease of 51.4% from the October 14th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS CCHGY traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $34.42. The company had a trading volume of 6,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,109. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Coca-Cola HBC has a 1-year low of $28.73 and a 1-year high of $39.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.23 and its 200-day moving average is $35.74.

A number of research firms recently commented on CCHGY. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Coca-Cola HBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coca-Cola HBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.07.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, sale and distribution of non-alcoholic and ready-to-drink beverages. It operates through the following segments: Established Markets, Developing Markets, Emerging Markets. The Established Markets segment consists of Austria, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, and Switzerland.

