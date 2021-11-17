Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,772 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Coeur Mining were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Coeur Mining by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,860,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,520,000 after acquiring an additional 77,733 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Coeur Mining by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 32,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,666 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Coeur Mining by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 19,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Coeur Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,414,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC grew its holdings in Coeur Mining by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 20,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

CDE stock opened at $6.80 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.80. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.86 and a 12 month high of $12.60. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -340.00 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $208.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

CDE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coeur Mining presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

In related news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $146,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

