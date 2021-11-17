Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Stake Boosted by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) by 233.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,544,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,782,248 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.99% of Coeur Mining worth $22,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Coeur Mining by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,587,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $227,216,000 after buying an additional 2,086,066 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Coeur Mining by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,274,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,762,000 after buying an additional 1,176,861 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Coeur Mining by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,667,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,324,000 after buying an additional 652,359 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Coeur Mining by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,123,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,499,000 after buying an additional 1,076,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Coeur Mining by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,167,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,007,000 after buying an additional 191,472 shares in the last quarter. 62.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $146,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CDE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Coeur Mining from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Coeur Mining from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

CDE opened at $6.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -340.00 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.86 and a 1-year high of $12.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.80.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $208.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.02 million. Coeur Mining had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coeur Mining Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

