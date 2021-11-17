Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Increases Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This is an increase from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Cognex has increased its dividend payment by 34.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Cognex has a payout ratio of 14.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Cognex to earn $1.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.3%.

Cognex stock opened at $82.10 on Wednesday. Cognex has a 52 week low of $69.80 and a 52 week high of $101.82. The company has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.76 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.30.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Cognex had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 29.08%. The firm had revenue of $284.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Cognex will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Patrick Alias sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $1,525,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul Todgham sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $248,970.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,367,095. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cognex stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 538,151 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,319 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.30% of Cognex worth $45,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

CGNX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price target on Cognex from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. HSBC downgraded Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Northcoast Research raised Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Cognex from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cognex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.17.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

