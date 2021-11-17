CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ CWBR traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.57. 2,236,993 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,721,194. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 2.57. CohBar has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $2.27.

In related news, Director Misha Petkevich acquired 167,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.58 per share, for a total transaction of $96,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CohBar by 32.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 475,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 116,656 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CohBar in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CohBar in the third quarter valued at about $86,000. 6.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CWBR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CohBar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of CohBar in a report on Friday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CohBar presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.30.

CohBar, Inc engages in the research and development of mitochondria-based therapeutics. It focuses on treatments of diseases, which include diabetes, obesity, fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cancer, Alzheimer’s disease, and atherosclerosis. The company was founded by Nir Barzilai, Pinchas Cohen, David Sinclair, John Amatruda, and Laura Cobb on October 19, 2007 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

