Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 29,700 shares, an increase of 607.1% from the October 14th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 81,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 58.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 653,784 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,796,000 after acquiring an additional 241,813 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 2.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 624,471 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $16,999,000 after acquiring an additional 15,598 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 0.3% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 588,372 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 15.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 413,450 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,605,000 after acquiring an additional 56,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 30.6% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 293,624 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,992,000 after acquiring an additional 68,845 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE RNP traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.75. The company had a trading volume of 74,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,619. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has a 12-month low of $21.01 and a 12-month high of $28.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.06 and its 200 day moving average is $26.72.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.124 per share. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

About Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

