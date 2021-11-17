Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Director Sells $37,590,600.30 in Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 108,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.17, for a total value of $37,590,600.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 8th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 17,513 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.77, for a total value of $6,195,574.01.

On Friday, November 5th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 2,306 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.30, for a total value of $793,955.80.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 5,992 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.05, for a total value of $2,061,547.60.

On Monday, November 1st, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 72,090 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.51, for a total value of $23,970,645.90.

On Tuesday, October 19th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 76,405 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.48, for a total value of $23,416,604.40.

On Friday, October 15th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 87,649 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.69, for a total value of $23,988,654.81.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 20,624 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.09, for a total value of $5,157,856.16.

On Friday, September 3rd, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 1,835 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.35, for a total value of $507,102.25.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 42,160 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.90, for a total value of $11,336,824.00.

NASDAQ:COIN traded up $4.40 on Wednesday, hitting $346.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,748,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,680,114. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $282.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $259.08. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a one year low of $208.00 and a one year high of $429.54.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.17). Coinbase Global had a net margin of 49.96% and a return on equity of 89.37%. On average, analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current year.

COIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Coinbase Global in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $330.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Coinbase Global in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.80.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 500.0% during the third quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 182.2% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 127 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, South State Corp bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.31% of the company’s stock.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

