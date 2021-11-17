Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Director Sells $37,590,600.30 in Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 108,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.17, for a total value of $37,590,600.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 8th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 17,513 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.77, for a total value of $6,195,574.01.
- On Friday, November 5th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 2,306 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.30, for a total value of $793,955.80.
- On Wednesday, November 3rd, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 5,992 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.05, for a total value of $2,061,547.60.
- On Monday, November 1st, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 72,090 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.51, for a total value of $23,970,645.90.
- On Tuesday, October 19th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 76,405 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.48, for a total value of $23,416,604.40.
- On Friday, October 15th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 87,649 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.69, for a total value of $23,988,654.81.
- On Wednesday, October 6th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 20,624 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.09, for a total value of $5,157,856.16.
- On Friday, September 3rd, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 1,835 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.35, for a total value of $507,102.25.
- On Wednesday, September 1st, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 42,160 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.90, for a total value of $11,336,824.00.
NASDAQ:COIN traded up $4.40 on Wednesday, hitting $346.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,748,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,680,114. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $282.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $259.08. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a one year low of $208.00 and a one year high of $429.54.
COIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Coinbase Global in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $330.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Coinbase Global in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.80.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 500.0% during the third quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 182.2% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 127 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, South State Corp bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.31% of the company’s stock.
About Coinbase Global
Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.
Featured Story: What is a portfolio manager?
Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.