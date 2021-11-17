Collateral Pay (COLL) Hits Market Cap of $1.23 Million

Collateral Pay (CURRENCY:COLL) traded up 14% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 17th. During the last week, Collateral Pay has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar. One Collateral Pay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000329 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Collateral Pay has a total market cap of $1.23 million and $39,158.00 worth of Collateral Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Collateral Pay alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001658 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.58 or 0.00068930 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.62 or 0.00070663 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.76 or 0.00092447 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59,968.55 or 0.99425238 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,201.34 or 0.06965639 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Collateral Pay Profile

Collateral Pay’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,192,106 coins. Collateral Pay’s official Twitter account is @CollateralDefi

Buying and Selling Collateral Pay

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collateral Pay directly using US dollars.

