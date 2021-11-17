Collective Family Office LLC Acquires 2,300 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Collective Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 16.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VPL. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the second quarter valued at about $38,555,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1,301.9% during the second quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 504,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,491,000 after buying an additional 468,120 shares during the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,202,000. GenTrust LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 32.1% in the second quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 1,203,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,022,000 after purchasing an additional 292,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 12.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,019,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,256,000 after acquiring an additional 217,702 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF alerts:

Shares of VPL stock traded down $0.66 on Wednesday, hitting $80.70. 7,857 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 674,082. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 52 week low of $74.46 and a 52 week high of $85.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.15.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.