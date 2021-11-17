Collective Family Office LLC Buys 21,908 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Collective Family Office LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 21.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,906 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,908 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF makes up 2.2% of Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Collective Family Office LLC owned about 0.14% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $5,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHC. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 52.6% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 174,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,672,000 after purchasing an additional 60,131 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 16.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 21.7% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 7,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,508,000 after purchasing an additional 23,642 shares during the last quarter.

SCHC traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.77. 300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,797. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.07 and a fifty-two week high of $44.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.37.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

