Collective Family Office LLC Buys 8,947 Shares of The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW)

Collective Family Office LLC increased its stake in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) by 175.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,947 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC owned 0.11% of York Water worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in York Water by 6.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 54,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,460,000 after buying an additional 3,262 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in York Water by 3.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,757,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of York Water by 21.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 124,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,653,000 after purchasing an additional 21,675 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of York Water by 104,225.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of York Water during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,264,000. 41.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ YORW traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $48.15. 207 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,369. The York Water Company has a 12 month low of $40.70 and a 12 month high of $53.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.51. The stock has a market cap of $631.01 million, a P/E ratio of 38.18 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). York Water had a net margin of 30.47% and a return on equity of 11.38%. Analysts expect that The York Water Company will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.1874 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. York Water’s payout ratio is 59.06%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of York Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

York Water Company Profile

The York Water Co engages in impounding, purifying, and distribution of drinking water. It owns and operates wastewater collection systems and wastewater treatment systems. The company was founded on February 23, 1816 and is headquartered in York, PA.

