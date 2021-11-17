Collective Family Office LLC Has $3.15 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Collective Family Office LLC trimmed its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 4.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,740 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up 1.4% of Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 598.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 141.2% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 22.4% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHM traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.67. The stock had a trading volume of 706 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,114. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.84. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $62.70 and a 12 month high of $83.73.

