Collective Family Office LLC Has $507,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Collective Family Office LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 285,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,719,000 after purchasing an additional 7,370 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 17,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 172,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 63,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,601,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.45. The company had a trading volume of 7,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,163. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $85.63 and a 52-week high of $114.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $108.71.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.