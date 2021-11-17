Collective Family Office LLC Purchases 22,066 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Collective Family Office LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 262.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,458 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,066 shares during the quarter. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moller Financial Services lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 249,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 569,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,949,000 after acquiring an additional 19,590 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $314,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000.

Shares of FNDF traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,231. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $27.65 and a twelve month high of $34.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.46 and its 200-day moving average is $33.50.

