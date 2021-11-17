Collective Family Office LLC Sells 1,484 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Collective Family Office LLC trimmed its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,484 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 25,460.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. 64.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In related news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Independent Research raised Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Truist assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Sunday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $42.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.31.

PFE stock traded up $1.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.67. The company had a trading volume of 574,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,930,424. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $284.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $51.86.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.66%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 46.43%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.